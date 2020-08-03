The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with concerns by doctors that the current spike of COVID-19 is being underestimated.

It also reports that a close associate of former energy and tourism minister Konrad Mizzi was tasked with preparing a “common position” for Enemalta officials during a potential grilling by the public accounts committee on the power station contract.

The Malta Independent says the PN leadership contest is expected to be concluded in the first half of September. It also reports that the police have not replied to questions on the latest Audit Office report on the Vitals hospital deal, but an investigation and a magisterial inquiry are continuing.

L-orizzont says manoeuvres have started ahead of the PN leadership contest but only Adrian Delia has so far announced an intention to contest.

In-Nazzjon says the brother of Saviour Gaffarena has been taken to court and accused of possession of a weapon with the intention to commit a crime. Saviour Gaffarena was murdered last week and two men have also been accused of the killing. The newspaper also reports that a man drowned off Comino on Sunday.