The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta quotes an expert in international law saying the jailing of two mothers, separating them from their young sons, breaches international legal obligations. The mothers were jailed for using false travel documents.

The Malta Independent says the Nationalist Party has filed its no-confidence motion in Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, who refuses to resign after new disclosures Whatsapp chats with Yorgen Fenech. It also reports that the Rural Leases Board has ordered the eviction of a farmer who rented his field under the pre-1995 leases regime,

l-orizzont leads with studies being conducted by the GWU's education section on the challenges facing teachers. It also says that a worker lost his job after he want in for work instead of somebody else.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN proposals for Gozo, including a bigger harbour in Mgarr and the purchase of two new ferries. It also says that while some within the government are defending under-fire Justice Miister Edward Zammit Lewis, others are silent. The PN said the minister is not fit for office after damning Whatapp exchanges with Yorgen Fenech.