The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports how developer Joseph Portelli controversially got Planning Authority approval for pools in a protected zone in Qala. It also reports how a prison inmate is claiming he was assaulted by prison guards last year after he attempted suicide.

MaltaToday says Al Mahy Ezzo Saeed has been indicted for the murder of a fellow Egyptian who was fatally stabbed in Marsa. It also reports how a Bulgarian student was arraigned after drugs worth €1.5m were found in a van he was driving.

The Malta Independent quotes the tourism minister saying it was impossible to calculate how much the Malta Film Awards had cost.

L-orizzont also features court proceedings against Al Mahy Ezzo Saeed, who reportedly admitted the murder to police

In-Nazzjon says the PN will launch a consultation process before proposing directives to improve workers' conditions in terms of the Working Life Directive. In other stories, it says pensioners cannot keep up with the rising cost of living. It also reports how the nurses' union has protested after staff were blamed for the disappearance of a resident from St Vincent de Paul Home.