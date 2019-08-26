These are the stories that made it to the front page of Friday's newspapers:

Times of Malta leads with a warning from the Central Bank about higher home loans being granted to cover rising property prices. It warns these could lead to a financial crisis followed by a recession. The paper also carries the testimony of May Malimi, a teenage hit-and-run survivor left for dead on a road where another migrant was killed in a suspected racially motivated attack.

Mr Malimi's evidence, given during a murder trial, also makes the front page of The Malta Independent. However it reserves its main story for an assurance by Health Minister Chris Fearne that there are no patients in structurally dangerous wards in Mount Carmel hospital.

L-Orizzont leads with calls for massage parlour workers to be given health checks every three weeks. This comes after news that nearly one in every 10 men who signed up to be tested at Mater Dei's GU clinic admitted to having sex with a sex worker.

In-Nazzjon reports that the government is ignoring requests to discuss a decision to raise fuel prices. However its lead story is reserved for a report that the Labour party has closed a club in Sliema because of concerns over drug abuse and gambling.