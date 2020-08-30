The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports the story of a woman who says she was attacked by an unidentified aggressor while sunbathing on Friday afternoon. The newspaper also says, in another story, that court documents show an ‘independent’ tribunal tasked with hearing appeals against Planning Authority decisions was chaired by a PA employee.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says a technical committee report on the decriminalisation of sex work is on its way to cabinet. In a second story, the newspaper reports the bottle refund scheme has been postponed to 2021 due to eco-contribution issues.

Il-Mument speaks to pilots sacked by Air Malta and also reports, in a second story, that former prime minister Joseph Muscat is again on "luxurious holiday" in Rome.

It-Torċa says the rate of positive COVID-19 continue to go down.