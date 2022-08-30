The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta and most of the other newspapers lead with reports that a minister has been linked to driving test corruption. The Office of the Prime Minister said it was 'not aware' of any charges against any minister.

The Malta Independent in its secondary story reports how Edward Caruana, a former canvasser of then Education Minister Evarist Bartolo, has been acquitted of bribery.

In-Nazzjon quotes the PN saying the prime minister should find out who the minister implicated in the driving test corruption case is, and ask him to resign.

L-orizzont does not touch the driving test corruption story on its front page. Instead it quotes the minister responsible for the elderly as saying the case involving the disappearance of Carmelo Fino at St Vincent de Paul Home should not cloud the good work done by other staff. It also features the scuttling of a tanker off Gozo to serve as a diving attraction.