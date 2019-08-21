The following are the main stories in Saturday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says migrants evicted from the former Paloma hostel in Buġibba will have a roof over their heads for at least a few more days, after a court this week suspended the site’s closure. In another story, the newspaper says a policy regulating the use of electric scooters is expected to be in place in a month’s time.

The Malta Independent says a pauper’s burial has been held for the bodies of three unclaimed men at Mater Dei’s mortuary.

L-Orizzont speaks to a physiotherapist who complained that her life had been made miserable because of the illicit acts being carried out in certain massage parlours.

In-Nazzjon says the government is to go ahead with the Central Link project, whatever environmental organisations say.