The following are the main stories in Monday's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with news that the third suspect in the Sliema double homicide has been arrested in Spain.

In a separate article, the newspaper says that Bernard Grech has rejected outright an offer from Nationalist Party deputy leader Robert Arrigo to drop out of the leadership race in exchange for an alternative senior post.

In-Nazzjon and l-Orizzont also report on the arrest of the third Sliema murder suspect.

Meanwhile, In-Nazzjon also refers to Saturday's hospitalisation of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

In another frontpage article, l-Orizzont questions the whereabouts of Maria Efimova, the Russian whistleblower who supplied information on Pilatus Bank to murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.