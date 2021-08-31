These are the leading articles in today’s local newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech and his associates have been charged with money laundering

The newspaper also reports how lifeguards saved two children from drowning over the weekend.

The Malta Independent also leads with news that Fenech has been charged with money laundering while it also reports that the PA board is set to discuss the new Manoel Island masterplan on Thursday.

L-Orizzont leads with about industrial action by the GWU at the Central Bank.

The newspaper also reports on the situation in Afghanistan.

In-Nazzjon leads PN's criticism that after a month, the government had yet to act on the findings of the public inquiry into the murder of Caruana Galizia. It also reports on how a PN government would tackle obesity.

In a third story, the newspaper says Prime Minister Robert Abela is watching the gap between the two parties get smaller as the Labour Party deals with "internal problems".