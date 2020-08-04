The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports how MPs who are opposing Adrian Delia have been holding talks on nominating one person to run against Delia in the forthcoming PN leadership election.

The newspaper also reports that schools are being given guidelines in case they cannot reopen owen to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Malta Independent says the PN will today issue a call for those interested in contesting its leadership election. The newspaper also quotes Tony Zahra, president of the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association saying that with hindsight, Malta possibly opened too fast after COVID-19 cases eased. The association had led calls for restrictions to be eased.

In-Nazzjon says the foreign ministry has asked the police to investigate former government envoy Neville Gafa' after an Italian journalist claimed to have felt threatened by him. The newspaper also says there are now almost 200 active COVID-19 cases, but the prime minister does not appear to be concerned.

l-orizzont quotes the education minister saying the plan is to reopen schools normally in September, but alternatives are being considered in case that cannot happen. It also reports that EU ministers have been holding talks on the worsening migration situation in the Mediterranean as the so-called Malta agreement reached some months ago is seen to have failed.