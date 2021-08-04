The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent lead with the suspension of assistant police commissioner Ian Abdilla from the police force. Times of Malta also features comments from a Turkish mother jailed for using forged travel documents and separated from her child.

MaltaToday says that over 30% of children aged 12-15 are now fully vaccinated.

In-Nazzjon, quoting the PN, says that the prime minister, in failing to remove Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, had failed his first good-governance test since the Daphne inquiry report called for reforms. The newspaper also says that new proposals on Gozo, announced by the PN two days ago, had been welcomed.

L-orizzont says final preparations are being made for the COVID-19 booster shot to be administered in Malta.