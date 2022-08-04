The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta and the other newspapers lead with the sudden death of a young prosecutor from the Attorney General's Office at his home on Wednesday. The only exception is l-orizzont, which carries the news as its secondary story.

The lead in l-orizzont are remarks by minster Miriam Dalli that the population as a whole can be more efficient in the use of energy.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports that PN leader Bernard Grech has denied claims by his former deputy, Robert Arrigo, that a report on the approval of a controversial project by the Naxxar mayor had been concluded.

The Malta Independent quotes the transport minister saying that in road-building, efficiency for cars comes first and bicycle lanes will be included if there is space.

In-Nazzjon reports on a huge imbalance between the government and opposition in the TVM news reporting.