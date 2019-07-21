The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that three out of every four applications for social housing are from women. It also reports that a public call for applications for the post of State Advocate will be issued soon. The advocate will be the government's legal counsel.

The Malta Independent quotes a Eurostat report that just under a third of the Maltese cannot afford a week's holiday abroad. It also highlights a call by an environmental NGO for trees to be planted in urban areas.

l-orizzont gives prominence to the account of a 29-year-old woman who two years attempted suicide but then called an ambulance and is now 'celebrating life'. It also quotes the prime minister in another story saying that in the forthcoming Budget the government will continue to ease burdens from the people.

In-Nazzjon leads with reports about discrimination among inmates at Corradino Prison, It also says one of the directors calls the prisoners 'trash'. In another story the newspaper gives prominence to the arrival in Malta of migrants from the rescue ship Alan Kurdi.