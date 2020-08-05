The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday,

Times of Malta reports that doctors were 'unimpressed' after talks with the government over its handling of the COVID-19 situation.

Times of Malta also reports that recently enacted “historic” reforms meant to strengthen the rule of law in Malta have been labelled as “flawed and incomplete” by Council of Europe rapporteur Pieter Omtzigt.

The Malta Independent quotes the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association as saying it is unfair to blame them for the spike in COVID-19 cases.

MaltaToday says MPs opposing Adrian Delia have so far failed to choose a unity candidate to face him in the PN leadership election after two days of talks.

L-orizzont focuses on migrants' ordeal, saying no one cares during the boat trip from Libya whether one survives or dies.

In-Nazzjon reports that the PN Executive has approved the rules for the forthcoming party leadership election.