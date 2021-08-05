The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports how the early June heatwave and the more recent one have devastated crops. It also reports that the Caruana Galizia family has had a meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The Malta Independent quotes the president of the Chamber of Commerce saying that intimate relationships between the government and businesses 'are not okay' It also says a Naxxar Council bylaw to remove caravans from the coast has fallen through due to government stalling.

l-orizzont says complaints by people with disabilities were lower last year during the pandemic. The complaints were on issues such as abuse of the blue parking sticker. It also says a court has dismissed a Central Bank request to stop possible industrial action by security officials.

In-Nazzjon highlights a PN statement blaming the government for a wave of power outages, saying it had not prioritized an updating of the power distribution network. It also reports how a court was told that two men resorted to theft in order to be able to feed themselves.