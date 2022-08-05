The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads its front with a report on how elderly St Julian’s residents are scared to leave their homes out of fear pavements will be blocked by abandoned e-scooters.

The newspaper also reports that Karl Muscat, the prosecutor at the Attorney General's office who was found dead in his Swieqi home on Wednesday, died of heart failure.

The Malta Independent also reports on the results of the autopsy on Muscat's body, while it separately refers to Bernard Grech's comments that the party deals with its difficulties in private.

In-Nazzjon carries three articles on its front page. In one it reports on the results of the autopsy on Muscat, while in a separate piece it quotes Grech on the impact of increasing costs on people's quality of life.

The newspaper also reports on how former Enemalta board member Lara Boffa told a parliamentary committee on Thursday that she could not “hand on heart” vote in favour of the decision to award the power station contract to the Electrogas consortium.

L-orizzont meanwhile reports that the church in 2021 registered a €3.4million surplus.