The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reveals that a document in its possession shows that a farmer who a developer claims to have lived in a small rural room at the heart of a controversial building application in Qala, actually lived in the village core. It also reports how Wied Fulija, a dump for many years, is to become a national park.

The Malta Independent says that according to a Eurobarometer survey, the Maltese are most concerned about immigration, housing and the environment. It also quotes the environment minister as saying that the Central Link project is sustainable and 'unfortunately necessary'.

In-Nazzjon reports that Malta has fallen back in the Word Innovation Index. It also says that the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development has been asked to discuss recent price increases, notably the price of fuel.

l-orizzont leads with the account of a woman who says she prefered to be hit by a truck to avoid being raped. It also reports that the mother of young motorist Liam Debono in court opted not to give evidence against her partner, who stands accused of theft from petrol stations.