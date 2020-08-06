The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that Melvin Theuma is speaking again, two weeks after he is believed to have slashed his throat.

it also reports how the authorities have introduced a €3,000 fine for anyone breaching the new standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during mass events.

The Malta Independent reports how a Maltese in Beirut described the ground shaking during the massive blast in the harbour on Tuesday. It also reports how the number of COVID-19 active cases is approaching 250.

L-orizzont looks ahead at today's meeting between the prime minister and the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD). It quotes the general secretary of the GWU saying a balance is needed between COVID-19 concerns and the economy.

In-Nazzjon focuses on industrial action to be taken by doctors as from today because of what they view as inadequate government action to stop the spread of COVID-19. It also reports on the procedure to be followed in the PN leadership election, described as 'transparent under clear rules'.