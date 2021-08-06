The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that booster vaccine shots will be given to elderly people living in care homes and to those with a compromised immune system.

In a separate article, the newspaper reports that Marsascala residents had to live in darkness and stifling heat for over 15 hours after a power cut blamed on high demand hit the town late on Wednesday night.

The Malta Independent also reports how the elderly will be receiving a booster jab, while the capacity of seated events is set to increase.

l-orizzont leads with news that quarantine for vaccinated people, who have come in contact with a COVID positive person, has dropped from 14 to seven days.

In-Nazzjon reports that Emma Portelli Bonnici has been appointed by the PN to lead a team of party officials looking into the recommendations of the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

It also refers to the PN's call on the government to compensate those who were impacted by the recent series of power cuts.