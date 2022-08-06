These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta speaks to the brother of a prosecutor found dead in his home this week, with Luke Muscat saying he does not believe conspiracy theories about his brother Karl’s demise.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the discovery of the body of Antoine Degabriele, killed in a Żejtun hit-and-run incident. The perpetrator remains at large.

The Malta Independent leads with anger within Malta’s cycling community after Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia accused a cycling lobby of only being interested in cars being made for bicycles.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Degabriele’s killing.

L-Orizzont gives prominence to the discovery of Degabriele’s body but also prominently reports the police force’s decision to scrap its old tattoo policy and allow police men and women to have visible tattoos.

The GWU-run paper also marks 106 years since the birth of late Labour Party leader Dom Mintoff with a brief piece on its front page.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Degabriele hit-and-run, writing that CCTV shows that the car responsible headed towards Żejtun. The newspaper also reports on senior citizens being “frightened” by e-scooters being driven and parked dangerously outside their homes.