The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that African migrants living in a building known as China House, in Hal Far, have been forced into the streets. It also reports that plans for a villa to replace a partly demolished countryside room in Qala have been paused, with the developer promising to downsize.

The Malta Independent says Transport Minister Ian Borg has confirmed that the Cabinet did not discuss the Santa Luċija underpass permit.

MaltaToday says Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela is due to testify in court on Wednesday in a case where oil trader Darren Debono is calling on the government to stop trying to impose international sanctions against him for alleged oil smuggling. The court heard in a separate case on Tuesday that the government has given up on its attempts to bring on international sanctions.

l-orizzont gives prominence to a call for boys to be immunised against HPV (sexually transmitted infection) as is the case for girls. It also reports that deckchair operators at Għadira are to free up space on the beach.

In-Nazzjon says Transport Minister Ian Borg is continuing to insist that the government is sensitive to the environment and trees.