These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that lawyer Bernard Grech is shaping up to be the lead candidate to run for the Nationalist Party’s leadership, with Roberta Metsola and Therese Comodini Cachia both backing him.

The newspaper also reports that the police are close to prosecuting people in connection with Pilatus Bank.

The Malta Independent leads with news that the Church booked a €3.5 million surplus in 2019 but is expecting to end 2020 with an €8 million loss.

In another front page story, the newspaper writes that Bernard Grech is being pushed to be the sole candidate to challenge Adrian Delia for the PN leadership.

L-Orizzont leads with news from a murder case which a court started hearing on Thursday. The newspaper reports that Vince Gaffarena, who survived being shot twice in an attack that killed his cousin, subsequently wrote the names of the accused on a piece of paper for police to see.

The newspaper also reports on the PN leadership race, writing that Roberta Metsola and Therese Comodini Cachia will not be running.

In-Nazzjon leads with news that there were 20 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and also gives prominence to PN leader Adrian Delia’s warning that a healthy economy requires a healthy population. Delia was speaking during a NET FM radio show.