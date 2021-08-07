The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent report on how a court on Friday overturned an effective prison sentence given to two Turkish mothers who were last month separated from their young sons and jailed for using forged passports.

Both newspapers, together with l-orizzont also report on how Enemalta’s CEO has apologised for power cuts that left swathes of households without electricity for hours on end.

In a separate piece, l-orizzont meanwhile refers to the government's plans for the regeneration of the grand harbour, while In-Nazzjon notes that people impacted by the power cuts will not be compensated.