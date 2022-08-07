The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says former Infrastructure Malta boss Fredrick Azzopardi is set to be charged in court with breaking environment protection laws during his time in charge of the roadworks agency.

In another story, the newspaper says dozens of businesses have been caught failing to provide VAT receipts in a blitz by tax officials.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the mayor of Qala saying that Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli was sure he would be granted planning permission for his ODZ pools.

Malta Today says that the deadline for the relocation of Air Malta staff is “too optimistic”.

Illum says that the Valletta residents are getting older and sparser.

It-Torċa says that high rental rates are leading to an increase in homelessness.

Il-Mument says Cardinal Mario Grech has stolen the heart of Christians in Latin America.