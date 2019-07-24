The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports how film extras were given 'sickening' treatment during film-shooting in Malta. That story is also taken up by In-Nazzjon.

Times of Malta also reports that plans by the American University of Malta (AUM) to build a large student accommodation block behind its Cospicua campus are likely to hit a brick wall next month after it got a thumbs down from the Planning Directorate.

The Malta Independent says that in the wake of pictures showing purported Nazi designs on Mosta fireworks, the Church has condemned ideologies of hatred and discrimination. It also says that One TV presenter Karl Stagno Navarra will resign government consultancies after joining Air Malta.

l-orizzont says the number of people in poverty has dropped by 13,000. In contrast, In-Nazzjon reports that 78,685 people are at risk of poverty. The two newspapers were taking their view of a report issued on Wednesday by the National Statistics Office.

l-orizzont also reports how an extra 2,200 square metres of Għadira beach has been handed back to the people after a government agreement with deckchair operators.