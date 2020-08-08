These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a report about a murder in Għaxaq on Friday, which ended with police arresting a man on suspicion of murdering his son.

In a second key story, the newspaper provides details of further restrictions on large events announced on Friday by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne.

The Malta Independent splashes with a large photo of a masked Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci and a summary of Friday’s coronavirus news, which saw 49 new cases reported, new restrictions on mass events and a €50 fine for anyone caught not wearing a mask in shops or buses.

L-Orizzont leads with the prime minister’s reassurance that the coronavirus situation in Malta is “under control”. The newspaper also gives prominence to the murder in Għaxaq.

In-Nazzjon leads with news from the Għaxaq murder, writing that the suspect – a man with a criminal history nicknamed ‘danger man’ – has “done it again”.

The newspaper also notes that lawyer Bernard Grech has expressed interest in running for the PN leadership.