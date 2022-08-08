The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that the marine heatwave Malta has been experiencing since mid-May is the longest in recorded history.

Separately, the newspaper reports that 79 per cent of employees have experienced mental health issues such as stress and anxiety related to their work, according to a new survey published by Misco.

The Malta Independent reports on the arraignment of Dean Donovan Frendo, who is being charged with the involuntary homicide of Antoine Degabriele, after he allegedly hit him with his car and left him on the side of the road in Żejtun.

It also reports that plans to construct a new ITS campus in Smart City will go before the planning authority board this week.

In-Nazzjon reports on Frendo's arraignment, but also gives prominence to the Ħamrun festa celebrations on Sunday.

In following up on the hit-and-run case, L-orizzont also carries an article about what is known as General Adaptation Syndrome.