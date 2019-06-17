Times of Malta reports that an Eritrean refugee who was one of the victims of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio had worked around the clock in Malta so that his family could have a better life in the US.

The newspaper also reports that Malta’s financial services watchdog made a €7.9 million loss in 2018, amounting to a swing of €15.3 million from the €7.4 million surplus registered the previous year.

The Malta Independent reports that Ryanair has yet to provide information on the potential repercussions of it's UK-based pilots' strike on Malta International Airport.

L-Orizzont cites President George Vella insisting on the need for foreign workers to be integrated and not exploited.

Il-Mument reports that Santa Lucija residents remain concerned and angered by the uprooting of hundreds of trees for a new road project.