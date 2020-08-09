The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says a Maltese shipping agent is believed to be involved in a multimillion euro drug smuggling operation that was slapped with international sanctions last week. In another story, the newspaper says a new poll has found that nearly two-thirds of Nationalist Party members would like to see Bernard Grech taking over from Adrian Delia as leader.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to PN leadership contender Bernard Grech who says he does not belong to any faction and wants to unite the party.

Malta Today says that a new law will allow the authorities to seize luxurious property of people suspected of criminality.

Illum says parents are putting pressure on Education Minister Owen Bonnici regarding the reopening of schools in September.

Kullħadd says that according to World Health Organisation statistics, Malta has among the lowest COVID-19 incidence among all EU member states.

It-Torċa leads with a survey commissioned by the Labour Party which shows the PL has a 15% majority over the Nationalist Party.

Il-Mument says Prime Minister Robert Abela is repeating former Prime Minister Alfred Sant’s talk when he tells people to enjoy summer.