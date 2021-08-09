The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with a report on how prosecutors will have to discard statements made to the police by a man charged with murdering his estranged wife because those statements were taken in the absence of a lawyer.

In a separate piece, the newspaper reports that pharmacies are running out of popular products, including pack sizes of Nurofen, as the pinch of the UK’s departure from the EU starts to be felt on Malta’smedicine chest.

The Malta Independent publishes comments by the Gozo Tourism Association which is predicting a busy Santa Marija weekend despite the pandemic.

It also reports that two unvaccinated people died while COVID-positive over the weekend.

l-orizzont publishes an article about how several elderly, including retired workers, were made redundant during the pandemic as they were considered vulnerable, and have not yet been compensated.

In a separate piece, the newspaper reports that a Tunisian woman who has been living in Malta for 16 years, was forced to quarantine in a hotel despite having a negative COVID test result and being fully vaccinated, as she had returned from a country on the dark red list.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech, who on Sunday said the PN had a long-term plan of hope.