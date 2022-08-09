The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

All four dailies report that the teachers' union has filed a complaint before the Industrial Tribunal on behalf of headmaster Mario Mallia on grounds that he was unfairly dismissed from St Albert the Great College.

Separately, Times of Malta leads with news on how the police handled just over 5,000 missing-person reports in the last seven years and almost 800 of them remain officially untraced, with another 43 having been found dead.

The Malta Independent meanwhile reports that a rescue ship carrying 87 migrants was refused entry into Malta.

In-Nazzjon refers to claims by PN that the government’s restructuring plan for Air Malta has already failed.

L-orizzont reports on a new collective agreement for Multigas Ltd workers.