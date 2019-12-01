The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

All newspapers except It-Torċa lead with the arraignment of business mogul Yorgen Fenech, who was charged with complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Sunday Times of Malta also leads with a story saying that during Thursday’s Cabinet meeting the police were urged to arrest the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri and investigate him again in connection with the murder, amid serious concerns of a possible frame-up.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that an election to replace Prime Minister Joseph Muscat as leader of the Labour Party and as Prime Minister will be held on January 18.

Malta Today leads with a feature on Mr Fenech.

Illum says that Keith Schembri has been mentioned in the first court sitting of Mr Fenech’s arraignment.

Kullħadd says that tackling the gender wage gap is Helena Dalli’s first initiative as European Commissioner.

Il-Mument quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying that Malta cannot return to normality unless the Prime Minister resigns.

It-Torċa leads with a survey which found that the Labour Party has retained the support it had in the 2017 election.