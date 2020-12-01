The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s front pages.

Times of Malta leads with the story of a terrorised and traumatised kidnap victim who was rescued by the police from a Buġibba apartment late Saturday evening and her alleged abductors arraigned in court. In another story, it recounts the experience of a woman who claimed her life was “needlessly put at risk” because of a two-day wait for the authorisation of treatment to end her ectopic pregnancy.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon says the Court has found it difficult to believe testimony given under oath by minister Ian Borg.

L-Orizzont says a third of domestic violence reports have been filed by men.