The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with an article about how a Maltese man missed saying goodbye to his dying brother because public health officials kept wrongly insisting that his New Zealand vaccine certificate was not valid for travel to Malta.

Separately, the newspaper refers to comments by FIAU director Kenneth Farrugia who on Tuesday said that an assessment of Malta’s antimoney laundering regime today by Moneyval would see the country pass with flying colours.

The Malta Independent refers to comments by Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo who is "cautiously optimistic" about Christmas.

The newspaper also refers to comments by executive president of Din l-Art Hewa Alex Torpiano about the Sliema 'greenhouse' niche, which he believes should have been preserved in a museum.

The MaltaToday meanwhile reports about the Cannabis reform, which is one vote away from becoming law, while it separately reports that a man is being treated at Mater Dei Hospital after being bitten by an exotic animal.

In-Nazzjon leads its front page with photo of Opposition leader Bernard Grech with fresh economics graduates.

In another article, it meanwhile refers to complaints by police unions over lack of acknowledgement of police officers "sacrifices".

L-orizzont leads with a headline on how 77 per cent of the Maltese workforce reported a healthy mental state.