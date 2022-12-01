The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says that according to court figures, nearly two-thirds of magisterial inquiries into construction site deaths and major injuries in the last five years remain open.

In another story, the newspaper quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela saying it will be up to doctors to decide what conditions justify a medical intervention that would result in the termination of a pregnancy, under the terms of legal amendments being debated by parliament.

The Malta Independent also leads with the Prime Minister’s address to Parliament on the abortion debate during which he said that authorities have been closing a blind eye to medical abortions for years.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s address to Parliament on the abortion debate.

L-Orizzont says the European Commission has approved the strategic common agricultural policy plan for Malta.