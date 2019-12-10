The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports how former chief of staff Keith Schembri on Monday dropped two libel cases against late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. It also reports how activists staged a sit-down protest at a side entrance of the Auberge de Castille.

The Malta Independent explains how, in terms of the constitution, should the prime minister resign now, the President can appoint any MP who enjoys the support of the majority in the House.

l-orizzont quotes former Caritas director Mgr Victor Grech saying that nowhere is free of drugs in Malta. In its main story, however, the newspaper quotes the GWU condemning violence against workers after a soldier, it says, suffered a dislocated shoulder during the protest by activists at the Auberge de Castille.

In-Nazzjon expresses concern over how Malta's reputation is continuing to dive in overseas surveys and reports.