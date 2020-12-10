The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that Malta is in EU talks about virus vaccine certificates. It also reports that Keith Schembri is due to appear before the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry on Monday.

The Malta Independent quotes the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Welfare saying it was proud to have nominated the Commissioner for Animal Welfare, who was threatened by a zoo-keeper last week. It also says conditions will be different for students wishing to study in the UK after transition period ends.

l-orizzont says the international gaming community has recognised the efforts of the General Workers' Union, which is seeking to protect workers being dismissed by gaming company NetEnt.

In-Nazzjon says two new top posts reflect change in the Nationalist Party.