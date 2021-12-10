The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

All newspapers carry news that mask-wearing is being extended to open public spaces from Saturday, in a bid to keep coronavirus under control during the festive season.

Times of Malta also reports that Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers are challenging the validity of statements he gave police investigators, claiming he was under the influence of cocaine at the time.

The Malta Independent meanwhile refers to comments by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli who on Thursday said that claims about a €100million Electrogas payout were factually incorrect.

In-Nazzjon refers to the PN's position that it is unacceptable for EU funds to go towards compensating Electrogas shareholders.

L-orizzont reports that more workers have enrolled with the General Workers' Union.