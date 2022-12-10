These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a judge declaring that the first statement given to police by Yorgen Fenech following his arrest for complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia is inadmissible as evidence in the case.

The newspaper also reports that a new driving safety campaign is focusing on the use of mobile phones by motorists.

The Malta Independent gives prominences to an Environment Ministry plan to slash the number of car drivers on Maltese roads to 41% of 1990 levels by 2030.

The newspaper also reports that one of the men who allegedly supplied the bomb to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia, Jamie Vella, wants judge Edwina Grima to recuse herself from hearing the case.

L-Orizzont reports that draft regulations that will require all building contractors to be licenced have been completed – something KTP president Andre Pizzuto said as he was reelected.

The newspaper also reports that workers eligible for an in-work benefit will now be automatically enrolled in that scheme.

In-Nazzjon writes that Air Malta’s future hangs in the balance, with its workers the victims of that uncertainty.