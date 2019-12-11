The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports how a mystery note allegedly penned by Keith Schembri linked minister Chris Cardona to smuggling.

The Malta Independent leads with testimony by Daphne Caruana Galizia's parents in the second day of the public inquiry into the journalist's murder. It also complains that there is an information blackout about a growing list of deaths at the prison.

Malta Today reports how a man who set fire to a neighbour's car in an argument over parking, has been jailed for four years. It also reports that the prime minister's lawyer has renounced his brief for Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff.

In-Nazzjon says Labour MPs have ended up being mediators in an increasingly bitter fight for the leadership. It also reports that a court has ordered a freeze on some phone data of Economy Minister Chris Cardona.

l-orizzont says the GWU is working within the MCESD for the current situation in the country be addressed and normality restored.