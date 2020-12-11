The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta reports that the Yorgen Fenech, the man alleged to have been behind the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has called for the “suspension or termination” of the independent public inquiry into her death, claiming it breached his human rights.

In another article, the newspaper refers to proposed amendments stipulating that couples need only have lived apart for six months to qualify for divorce and one year if the request is being made by one of the parties.

The Malta Independent meanwhile refers to a Guardian article which on Thursday reported that British holidaymakers will be barred from the EU from January 1 under current COVID-19 precautions.

It also refers to comments by the Chamber of Advocates which believes that the government's proposals of regulating the profession are "a far cry" from changes that would address important issues.

l-orizzont reports on how Salmir Amiri, charged with the murder of Victor McKeon used the victim's credit card following the killing.

In-Nazzjon quotes former Education Minister Owen Bonnici saying it was wise of Prime Minister Robert Abela to entrust him with a new portfolio related to a post-coronavirus strategy. In a separate article, it refers to the death of another four COVID-19 patients.