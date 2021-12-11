These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with details of new mask-wearing rules that come into force today, and which require everyone over three to wear a mask while outdoors or in a public area.

The newspaper also reports that parliament’s standards commissioner has referred a report into Education Minister Justyne Caruana to MPs, indicating that he found a breach of ethics. The report looked into a €5,000-a-month deal the minister gave former footballer Daniel Bogdanovich.

The Malta Independent focuses its front page on international news, writing that global scientists are still trying to trace the animal origins of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the ethics breach probe into Caruana’s contract to Bogdanovich.

L-Orizzont gives prominence to a police statement that an investigation into prison remains ongoing and reminds readers that they must wear masks while in public places as of today.

In-Nazzjon leads with the PN pushing for a parliamentary debate about an anti-cannabis law petition presented by several NGOs and Church organisations. The newspaper says the government is ignoring it.