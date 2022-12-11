The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an interview with three siblings whose father killed their mother.

In another story, the newspaper says the national broadcaster has scrapped a mini-documentary series on former prime minister Dom Mintoff for fear of a backlash from Nationalist viewers.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca who expressed concern at the number of young people leaving the island, saying she was worried Malta would end up being one big home for the elderly.

Malta Today says a doctors’ conference will deliberate on terminations in a proposed tweak to the abortion bill.

Illum speaks to Minister Jonathan Attard who says the government will ensure that the abortion amendment will not leave space for abuse.

It-Torċa says 33% of people who can telework have never worked from home.

Il-Mument quotes President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca saying that abortion is not a solution to mental health problems.

Kullħadd leads with a European Union survey which shows that the Maltese are among the Europeans facing the least number of problems.