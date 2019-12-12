The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with Wednesday's compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, the chief suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case. It reports how Melvin Theuma, the plot middleman, told the court that as far as he was concerned, it was Fenech who was the murder mastermind.

On the same subject, l-orizzont reports how Melvin Theuma was obsessed that Fenech wanted to get rid of him.

The Malta Independent quotes Yorgen Fenech saying that former chief of staff, Keith Schembri only got involved because of him.

In-Nazzjon says the names of Keith Schembri and Kenneth Camilleri, an official at the office of the prime minister, can be heard in recordings by Melvin Theuma

In other stories

Times of Malta also reports how the battle for the leadership of the Labour Party is officially a two-horse race, with only Chris Fearne and Robert Abela having submitted nominations.

The Malta Independent quotes Justice Minister Owen Bonnici saying that justice can be seen to be done in the Caruana Galizia case even while Joseph Muscat is prime minister.

In-Nazzjon reports how minister Konrad Mizzi has not presented an evaluation report about the privatisation of state hospitals despite having been ordered by a court.