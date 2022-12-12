The following are the main stories in Monday’s newspapers.
Times of Malta says that according to the newly launched National Strategic Action Plan for Further and Higher Education 2022-2030, half of Malta’s foreign-born individuals aged between 25 and 34 have completed tertiary education compared to a third of the country’s nationals in the same age group.
In another story, a cyclist calls for more care and respect to be shown to road users after he was nearly killed when his bike hit a newly built ramp outside a construction site on a pooly lit road last month.
The Malta Independent says developer Carlo Stivala is seeking permission for the development of two more restaurants inside the Barracuda building.
L-Orizzont says the government is working to reduce road accidents after a record year.
In-Nazzjon says that a third man who is being charged in connection with the Paceville murder last week has, once again, ended up in hospital.
