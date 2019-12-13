The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with the compilation of evidence against Alfred and George Degiorgio as well as Vincent Muscat, the men accused of killing Daphne Caruana Galizia. It reports how the middleman Melvin Theuma said that the alleged mastermind, Yorgen Fenech, had passed on sensitive information that he was getting from his ‘close’ friend Keith Schembri.

On the same subject, The Malta Independent reports how Mr Theuma told the court that Mr Fenech had said he was being helped out by Mr Schembri, and that one of the accused was speaking to the police.

l-orizzont quotes Melvin Theuma saying that Yorgen Fenech was the worst man in the world.

In-Nazzjon also reports on the compilation of evidence, while in a separate article it refers to protests by the Maltese community in Brussels.