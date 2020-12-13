The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says the police are investigating a claim peddled by

former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri that Lands Authority CEO James Piscopo hid upwards of €600,000 in an offshore account at an overseas bank. The newspaper also interviews Malta’s new Finance Minister Clyde Caruana who is "very confident" Malta will not be put on the money laundering blacklist as a final review of the country’s regulatory regime is expected in 2021.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the American University of Malta has racked up losses of €11.2 million in two years.

Malta Today says big pharmaceutical companies have accused Malta of breaching EU medicines law.

Illum says Stella Maris Band officials are planning to appeal a Chief Justice decision that an amendment introduced by the government in 2018 and which has saved their club, was unconstitutional.

It-Torċa says that a young 20-year-old third-country national who lives with his mother and her Maltese partner was bought a ticket to return to his country after buying and wearing a pink bag.

Kullħadd says official statistics show PN leader Bernard Grech lied when he said that eight years ago fewer Gozitan workers had to cross to Malta for work.

Il-Mument leads with an appeal by Grech to candidates to take action and show the party has changed and is willing to listen and help.