The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that Brussels has lifted former European commissioner John Dalli’s immunity from prosecution, with a case against him finally set to begin a decade after he was first implicated in a major bribery scandal.

In a separate piece, it also notes that most Maltese consumers are comfortable enough sitting at a bar or eating at a restaurant but more than half would still be uneasy travelling on a plane, according to a survey by EY Malta.

The Malta Independent reports that Health Minister Chris Fearne has sounded the alarm about the "perfect storm" set to be brought about by the flu and Omicron.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Bernard Grech's call on Prime Minister Robert Abela to strip Justyne Caruana of her education portfolio.

In a separate piece, it published a call by over 50 Church-led institutions and NGOs who are asking the government to listen to their concerns about the cannabis legislation.

L-orizzont leads with a photo showing the newly restored St Nicholas' statue in the Siġġiewi parish square, while the newspaper also carries an interview with a man who suffered disability following an infection.