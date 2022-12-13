The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta speaks to the International Monetary Fund mission chief for Malta who says the country’s economic recovery from the virus pandemic has been remarkably strong but the government must begin to gradually reduce energy subsidies by this time next year.

The newspaper also reports that a third man has been charged with the murder in Paceville of a suspected member of a Romanian organised crime group.

The Malta Independent also leads with the arraignment of the third Romanian charged with the Paceville stabbing.

In-Nazzjon says that all Nationalist MPs have declared themselves against the introduction of abortion in Malta.

L-Orizzont leads with the signing of an agreement for the public to be able to use the car park at the Qawra primary school.