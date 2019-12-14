President George Vella’s Republic Day speech dominates headlines of local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta highlights the president’s disavowal of the “gang who brought shame” to Malta and its name, noting the president’s comments that he is “saddened, hurt and shocked” by recent political events.

The Malta Independent chooses a similar headline for its leading story, with the newspaper also teasing an interview with Labour leadership candidate Chris Fearne in which he highlights his pledge to implement equal pay for equal work principles across all government entities.

In-Nazzjon gives top billing to PN leader Adrian Delia, who told a party EGM that the PN has plans to turn the country around. The newspaper also reserves front-page space to a protest that happened during Republic Day activities and the president’s speech.

L-Orizzont highlights the president’s remarks that “the nation’s name does not deserve to be brought so low”. The newspaper also gives prominence to the General Workers Union endorsement of the right to disconnect – allowing workers to switch off their phones and email notifications once they clock off work.